Olympus' chic 4K mirrorless E-PL9 arrives in the US for $600

With 4K and three-axis in-body stabilization, the Olympus E-PL9 is a good example of how mirrorless cameras are winning consumers by offering pro features for not much cash. The retro-styled model aimed at the tourist market has now arrived in the US in three colors (Pearl White, Onyx Black and Honey Brown), and will run you $600 without a lens.
Other features include the same TruePic VIII process and 121-point contrast-detect autofocus that's on the larger OM-D E-M10 Mark III. That allows for shooting bursts up to 9 fps and quick autofocus speeds. Other features include a silent mode, tilting monitor and built-in flash. Should you prefer your cameras in kit form, you can get the E-PL9 with a 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens, camera bag, strap and 16GB SD card for $699.