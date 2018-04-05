Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Western Digital
save
Save
share

Western Digital unveils its new 4K-ready NVME gaming SSD

It comes in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB, but the top option gets the highest speeds.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
59m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Western Digital

While it tries to craft a microwave-assisted 40TB hard drive by 2025, Western Digital is releasing storage solutions for the nearer future. The company introduced the Black 3D NVMe, an SSD designed to run 4K and Ultra HD graphics quickly and seamlessly, which should suit gamers and high-end video producers.

The Black 3D NVMe comes in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB sizes, but it's at the top of the line that you'll see the fastest speeds. The upper two models offer up to 3,400 MB/s reading while the one terabyte achieves 2,800 MB/s write speed and 500,000 random-read IOPs for multi-threaded applications.

The 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models will retail for $120, $230 and $450, respectively. They will be available by late April in select Western Digital physical and online retailers and other distributors.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr