Skype's call recording feature is made for podcasters

Here's a little trade secret: podcasters and radio show hosts use Skype a lot. It's helpful for adding remote guests with minimal fuss. You usually need to synchronize with a third-party app or device to record the call at the quality you'd like, though, and that can be a pain to set up. Mercifully, Microsoft is aiming to fix that. It's readying a Skype for Content Creators mode that records calls directly through NDI-capable software like Wirecast, Xsplit and Vmix. The feature provides "clean" copies of all call participants that you can easily drop into audio and video production apps, so you can focus more on posting your show and less on double-checking everyone's recordings.