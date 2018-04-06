Tim Cook outlines Apple's view on privacy, encryption in MSNBC interview

Cook: The only way to protect your data is to encrypt it. There is no other way known today. And so, if I were you, I would do business with no one that wasn't doing that. Now, it is a thorny issue from a law enforcement point of view, because they may want to know what you're saying, and I don't have access to what you're saying. And my view is kind of simple, is I don't think that you as a user expect me to know what you're telling people, right?

Hayes: Right.



Cook: I'm not eavesdropping on your messages and on your phone calls, and don't think I should be in that position. And so, if they tried to compel us, as they did 2 years ago - they tried to force us to create a piece of software that would have it stolen, opened hundreds of millions of iPhones in the world. We said, "Hey, there's lots of things technology can do. That one shouldn't be done. It should never be created." And so we refused. They said, "You can't refuse. We can make you do it." We said, "No, you can't. It's against the Constitution." And - and right before they went to court, they dropped the case. And - and so if that same circumstance rose again, we would fight. Because this - this, again, is a value of America, right? You should not be able to compel somebody to write something that is bad for civilization. Right? This is a fundamental wrong.