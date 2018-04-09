IKEA's first Bluetooth speakers don't need assembly

There are some clever functional additions. The smaller speakers include a built-in handle (the larger ones can use their bass port for that role), and you can add a battery pack to the compact model to make it portable for as long as 10 hours. Either model can take a 3.5mm wired cable if you don't want to go wireless.

The ENEBY line should be available in April with prices starting at $49 (£45) for the 8-inch speaker and $89 (£80) for its 12-inch counterpart. A battery pack will cost you $20 (£15). We wouldn't expect either model to supply pristine audio (IKEA hasn't mentioned performance specs), but they give an idea of what IKEA has in mind as it gets into the speaker space. It's less interested in winning over audio purists and more on creating complements to its existing product line -- you'd pick these up while furnishing your living room.