Nest’s outdoor facial recognition camera is available in Europe

The Cam IQ outdoor has impressive specs to aid its facial recognition tech, with a 4K digital sensor, HDR and 1080p HD video and the ability to zoom in 12x. It's IP66 weather-certified to endure rain, snow and wind; It needs to be constantly plugged in, but at least you won't have to worry about running out of battery. And like other cameras in its family, the Cam IQ outdoor can be used with the company's Nest Aware recording and footage analysis service. The camera is available now for €379 EU / £329 GBP on Nest's website and in European retailers.