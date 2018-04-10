Senators introduce bill creating a 'privacy bill of rights'

Enforcement of these rules would be up to the FTC. Senator Blumenthal said "Our privacy bill of rights is built on a simple philosophy that will return autonomy to consumers: affirmative informed consent. Consumers deserve the opportunity to opt in to services that might mine and sell their data – not to find out their personal information has been exploited years later." According to Markey "Voluntary standards are not enough; we need rules on the books that all online companies abide by that protect Americans and ensure accountability." While the two said they seek a bipartisan resolution, during Mark Zuckerberg's testimony, some senators including Thom Tillis (R-NC) suggested that too much regulation could stifle competition.

We cannot rely on @Facebook to self-regulate.



Congress should immediately pass my CONSENT Act before more Americans' personal information falls into the wrong hands. pic.twitter.com/JmJ24ZqrIR — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 10, 2018