Google's phone app will boot spam calls to voicemail automatically

Google is taking spam calls seriously. An upcoming update to the default Phone app on Android One, Nexus and Pixel devices will send potential spam calls directly to voicemail, as spotted by 9to5 Google. The feature works like this: A potential spam call comes in, and automatically goes to voicemail. You won't receive a notification for the missed call, and your phone won't ring. However, calls will still show up in your call history and voicemail. Presumably, Google is using AI to filter these calls, much in the way it does spam messages in Gmail.