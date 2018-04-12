Ogling Apple's Product RED iPhone 8 Plus

I could go on at length about how the specific hue Apple chose for the glass fluctuates between maroon and an almost nuclear candy apple red depending on the lighting, or how the aluminum frame's crimson finish seems a touch more sophisticated than the bright, boisterous look of last year's Product RED phone. Suffice to say, this is a much different beast than the RED iPhones we got before, and it's a real stunner as a result. Since this phone offers no substantive difference from the iPhone 8s you could already buy — except for the knowledge that you're contributing to the global fight against AIDS — I'll just leave you with some photos. That's really what you clicked on this story for, right?