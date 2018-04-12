Blizzard gives 16-year-old 'Warcraft III' a widescreen makeover

Flat screen displays exploded in popularity around the same time the game launched in 2002. It's unfortunate that it took Blizzard 16 years to roll out an aspect-correct widescreen support, but it's a welcome change for those who still play it. Other than that, the rest of the update isn't as a huge, but could still make the game more enjoyable. Game lobbies now support up to 24 players, 12 new team colors have been added and Blizzard has unleashed quite a big list of bug fixes. So, if you still have a Windows XP computer and want to relive the early 2000's, now's the time to bust it out of storage.