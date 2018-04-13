Volvo's first electric truck is built for city use

These trucks will make their debut in Europe; sales and series production will both start next year. The 10 hour charge time on AC battery (1–2 hours on fast DC charging) seems to suit a city vehicle that will operate primarily during the day perfectly. It has 175 continuous horsepower, with 248 at its peak.

Volvo's aim is to seamlessly integrate electric vehicle technology into existing urban environments. Volvo Buses has been operating since 2010 and has sold over 4,000 electric buses. The Volvo FL Electric has adapted similar technology. "From experience we know how important it is that cities, energy suppliers and vehicle manufacturers cooperate in order for large-scale electrification to become a reality," said Jonas Odermalm, the head of product strategy for Volvo FL and Volfo FE. "With attractive incentives, agreed standards and a long-term strategy for urban planning and expansion of the charging infrastructure, the process can go much faster."

Volvo isn't the only car company interested in electric trucks in urban environment. Daimler's eCanter is already making deliveries in the US and Japan for 7-Eleven and UPS, respectively.