Engadget giveaway: Win a Molekule air purifier!

Breathing is a pretty important aspect of life and when poor air quality or allergens get in the way, it can make for a miserable time. Molekule has a new tool in the battle against air pollutants with its PECO-based air purifier. The Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) process breaks down particles using light and helps eliminate pollutants 1000x smaller than those captured by standard HEPA filter devices. The Molekule handles allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses and airborne chemicals, which all get eliminated rather than stored in a filter, providing you with a clean air environment in rooms up to 600 square feet. This week, Molekule has given us one if its silver pylons of purity for one lucky reader, so they can breathe easier even in the midst of allergy season. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this Molekule air purification system.