Chrome now mutes auto-playing videos by default

Chrome will block autoplaying videos and ads with sound by default. Like VentureBeat notes, this was originally supposed to be added to Chrome 64 back in January, but it got delayed a few months. This should be enough to keep most sites quiet for you. However, if a website still manages to annoy you with un-muted, auto-playing videos you can block its audio privileges wholesale. Auto-muting a small touch, but an appreciated one, and it's a lot more convenient than searching through two dozen tabs looking for the one with the "audio" icon. Happy (silent) surfing!