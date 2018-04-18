The end of Konami’s Champions League partnership isn’t great for PES

Access to UEFA's teams has been a big feather in PES' cap, especially to compete with FIFA's bounty of licenses, including the ever-popular English Premier League. While the UEFA's announcement didn't state when its partnership with Konami will end -- in other words, whether its teams will show up in PES 2019 -- the news leaves the door open for who will get Europe's teams next. Combined with FIFA's improved 'The Journey' story mode becoming a standout feature for the franchise, it's unclear how Konami's series will compare should EA pick up the UEFA Champions League, too.