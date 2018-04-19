eBay app uses barcode scanning to list your items in seconds

You can still edit the listing before you post it, so you can fine-tune the price or otherwise customize your entry if you don't completely trust eBay's judgment.

The company isn't shy about who the feature is for: it's aimed at "new sellers" who may not know the ropes. At the same time, it can help would-be buyers by providing more well-labeled listings to choose from. With that said, this approach isn't for everyone. It won't help if you don't have a barcode, of course, but it's also less than personal. If you're selling more than what came in the box, or you want to take photos to prove your item is still intact, you'll still have to put in some work. Think of this as a gentler introduction to eBay's world rather than a solution for everyone' problems.