Theranos’ video game stars the reporter who exposed the company

A number of people at the startup are said to blame Carreyrou for Theranos' growing problems and Vanity Fair reported in 2016 that staff erupted in a chant of, "Fuck you, Carreyrou," during a meeting. The video game was dubbed Haters' Gonna Hate and the video obtained by Business Insider shows employees playing it inside the company's manufacturing building. In it, players use miniLabs (the device Theranos claims can be used to analyze small samples of blood) to shoot Nanotainers (the tubes that hold the blood samples) at images of both Carreyrou and the Zika virus.

Last month, Holmes agreed to pay $500,000 to settle the charges brought against her by the SEC. She also agreed to return 18.9 million Theranos shares and to not serve as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.