Theranos’ video game stars the reporter who exposed the company

Last week, Business Insider reported that employees of the troubled startup Theranos had created a Space Invaders-style video game featuring the Wall Street Journal's John Carreyrou as a target. Carreyrou began reporting on the company in 2015 and revealed that Theranos was misleading investors about its technology. Theranos and CEO Elizabeth Holmes said the company could test just a small drop of blood for a number of diseases -- claims the company was never able to back up and eventually led to massive financial troubles, employee layoffs and fraud charges from the SEC. Today, Business Insider shared a video of employees playing the video game at the company.
A number of people at the startup are said to blame Carreyrou for Theranos' growing problems and Vanity Fair reported in 2016 that staff erupted in a chant of, "Fuck you, Carreyrou," during a meeting. The video game was dubbed Haters' Gonna Hate and the video obtained by Business Insider shows employees playing it inside the company's manufacturing building. In it, players use miniLabs (the device Theranos claims can be used to analyze small samples of blood) to shoot Nanotainers (the tubes that hold the blood samples) at images of both Carreyrou and the Zika virus.
Last month, Holmes agreed to pay $500,000 to settle the charges brought against her by the SEC. She also agreed to return 18.9 million Theranos shares and to not serve as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.
Space Invaders, Theranos Edition! pic.twitter.com/gOeUNqASBU— John Carreyrou (@JohnCarreyrou) April 13, 2018