Football drama 'Friday Night Lights' starts streaming on Hulu

Since the last episode of Friday Night Lights aired on February 9th, 2011, the show has garnered a cult following thanks to charming characters like Coach Erik Taylor (Kyle Chandler), his wife Tami Taylor (Connie Britton), Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) and Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford). Fans of the series are so passionate that there have been multiple campaigns launched in hopes of getting the show back on TV, though unfortunately none of them have succeeded.

That said, if you have a paid Hulu account and want to reminisce the good (and bad) times from Dillon High, you can start streaming every episode of the show (five seasons total) right now. And don't forget: Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.