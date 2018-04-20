Ohio university offers the first 'Fortnite' eSports scholarship

Ohio's Ashland University's new eSports program will be the first in the US to offer player scholarships for the wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite. They'll hey plan to field a four-player team alongside squads for Overwatch and League of Legends when the program debuts in the collegiate eSports landscape next fall.
The Ohio school's program was first announced in February, making it the latest university to join a collegiate scene that's blowing up. Fortnite is an obvious choice for its popularity and surprisingly broad appeal -- plus, prospective players can get the game for free. Ashland is offering $4,000 scholarships to their student e-athletes, and will announce open tryouts for its Fortnite squad in the future.