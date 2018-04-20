Spotify voice control is coming to UE's Alexa-powered speakers

The Alexa-powered Blast and Megablast speakers Ultimate Ears launched late last year will soon give you a way to listen to your favorite tunes on Spotify without lifting a single finger. Ultimate Ears will roll out Spotify voice control through Amazon's voice assistant in the near future, so you can simply say "Alexa, play my Discover Weekly" or any of your music on the service. The speakers will also be the first Ultimate Ears products to support Spotify Connect, which allows you to stream music to audio devices via WiFi without having to pair through Bluetooth. It offers a much more reliable connection than Bluetooth, one that's less susceptible to dropouts and interruptions.