Credit card companies unite for a checkout button to take on PayPal

The idea is pretty simple: People will make more purchases if they can checkout easily. PayPal pioneered the concept of a digital wallet, which put all of your payment options behind a single service, and Amazon followed suit with its own checkout button. Really, it was only a matter of time until traditional credit card companies followed suit. But it's unclear when we'll see their unified checkout button. Bloomberg says Visa and Mastercard still hasn't discussed the offering with retailers, and they're hoping to work with the World Wide Web Consortium, which sets standards for browsers.

In addition to being faster, the new checkout button should be more secure. It'll use the token technology that Visa and Mastercard rely on, which creates a temporary digital ID for every purchase, instead of using your actual card number. That should cut down on fraud, as well as make it easier to keep your payment information up to date with online services (since the tokens will update when you get new cards).