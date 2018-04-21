'Resogun' developer teases multiplayer-centric 'Stormdivers'

Not very helpful. He did, however, reveal that the genre will be "new" to the company and the camera perspective will be different to previous games. Most Housemarque titles use a top-down perspective, so this would indicate a third-person or first-person view. As for the multiplayer component — it's still unclear, for now. "We'll probably bring an experience to you day one that explores a certain side of it," Haveri said, "but for us, this is focused on just giving you a Housemarque multiplayer experience, and then hopefully taking it wherever our inspiration, and the community's feedback will take it."

Stormdivers will run on Unreal; a popular video game engine but one that Housemarque has only used once before (Matterfall). It will also leverage the "Housemarque VFX Engine," a piece of artificial branding for the company's "added layer of special effects candy." According to Haveri, the team has been inspired by a bunch of developers — both in Japan and the West — who have found success with fast, strategic and combo-based gameplay. He highlights FromSoftware, the developer of Bloodborne and Dark Souls, and PlatinumGames, the studio behind Bayonetta and Square Enix's Nier: Automata.

"This is hopefully a much more financially viable option."

"There's a lot of really good, hardcore games coming out of Japan that I think are very true to the roots that we've been developing for a long time," Haveri said. "Where it's a tough experience that's still skill-based and rewarding." When asked about the West, he pointed to games like Rocket League. "I think ease of access, making it easy to pick up and hard to master, that's always been one of our core models as well," he said. "These are the examples that we really resonate with."