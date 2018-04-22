BMW releases a teaser for the iX3, its first all-electric SUV

Unfortunately, company chief Harald Kruger didn't share more details when it confirmed the model's debut. Based on its name, though, it's most likely the electric "i" series version of the automaker's X3 SUV. As Autoblog noted, it's one of the dozens of electric models BMW plans to offer by 2025 and is a product of the company's efforts to expand its EV biz. In addition to working on other electric vehicles, including a coupe and an autonomous luxury car, BMW is also going into EV battery production and is working with other big automakers to develop a Europe-wide charging network.

Auto China 2018 will begin on April 25th, so make sure to check back if you want to see what the iX3 looks like.