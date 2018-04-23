Adobe Premiere makes it easier to edit Insta360 Pro footage

360 video typically needs to be stitched together before and after editing, making for a pretty tedious process. Now, if you've got an Insta360 Pro camera and a copy of Premiere, you can start editing right after import - no pre-editing stitching required. The plug-in that allows this basically creates proxy footage, a quick-stitched, lower-resolution substitute that you can edit just like regular source footage. This makes for a much quicker start to the editing workflow, and will help ameliorate any chugging your processor might do when editing 8K video. When you're all done editing, Premiere will stitch together only the video you used in your project, further reducing the time to export.