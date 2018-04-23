Target promises EV chargers at more than 100 stores

The other companies, meanwhile, are working with Electrify America to install chargers at more than 100 "retail, convenience and refueling" locations across the US, including Target's. They'll range from ordinary 50kW chargers to 150kW in urban areas and 350kW along highways. Those last two charging levels will require cutting edge EVs, of course. All of the stations should either be active or under construction by June 2019.

In both cases, the goal is the same: retailers want to both help the environment and (crucially for them) draw you to their stores with the promise of more electricity. If you have your choice of stores, you may be more likely to visit the ones that let you recharge while you're busy shopping. Not that this strategy is necessarily a problem. Many chargers still tend to be limited to dedicated stations -- this could be helpful if you'd rather not go out of your way just to plug in.