What's on TV: 'Handmaid's Tale,' '3%' and 'Archer'

This week the NFL Draft takes place, squeezed in between NBA and NHL playoffs action. At the same time Archer is back to open another season, along with Netflix's 3% and The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. We also have the season finale of Homeland, and a series capper for Ash vs. Evil Dead, while Comedy Central imports Taskmaster from the UK. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).