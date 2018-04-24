Engadget giveaway: Win a set of refinished AirPods courtesy of BlackPods!

AirPods have been around for a while, so many of us have gotten over the slightly weird look of them (with at least one notable exception). While Apple still has yet to expand the options beyond plain white, BlackPods has stepped in to fill a need. The company offers three-phase military-spec refinishing services for these buds, letting you transform the look with Stealth (matte black), Classic (high gloss black) and Aero (space gray).

If you already have a set of AirPods, you can mail them in for refinishing, or simply buy a new pair through BlackPods directly. Since you'll be walking around with these hanging out of your ears, this seems like an upgrade worth its salt, just like a nice pair of specs. This week, BlackPods has provided us with a set of Stealth and Classic models for two lucky readers. They even threw in a pair of silicon protective cases (again, in black) so you can go into stealth mode with a bit of added protection. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning a less glaringly obvious pair of AirPods courtesy of BlackPods.