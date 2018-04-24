Sports Illustrated's standalone streaming service is now available

SI TV isn't a live streaming service like ESPN+, but rather a video on demand service with Sports Illustrated studio shows, sports films and documentaries. It will also feature ongoing weekly sports analysis shows like The Crossover, Planet Futbol and The Line.

"Launching this app provides sports lovers with even more opportunities to access SI TV's programming, so whether they go direct or though pay TV providers like fuboTV we offer consumers even more ways to tap into the vast options of SI TV's original and acquired documentaries, shows and movies that have broad appeal," said SI TV's Josh Oshinsky in a statement. "Our strategy is to keep finding ways to bring SI TV to consumers however and wherever they want to watch."