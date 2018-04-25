Bandsintown integrates Apple Music for in-app streaming

This should be a handy addition for the Apple Music faithful, but what about people who use other services? Bandsintown says the goal is to "enhance music and artist discovery for all of its users," but Apple's MusicKit is the first offering that allows it to do something like this. And thanks to MusicKit, users who aren't Apple Music subscribers can sign up for a free trial with ease.

Bandsintown already connects to your Spotify account to alert you to shows from your favorite artists and serve up recommendations, so hopefully a similar player for that streaming service will be available in the near future.