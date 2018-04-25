YouTube adds more rigorous parental controls to its Kids app

Setting your child's app up this way will make sure they only see content from places like Sesame Workshop and PBS Kids. YouTube Kids will also make sure that when you turn search off in the app, it will only suggest videos from channels that have been verified by the internal team. Later this year, you'll be able to specifically handpick every video and channel for their kids to watch. Parents can still turn all these options off if they want their kids to be able to access more videos, though Google promises to "fine-tune, rigorously test and improve our filters for this more open version of our app."