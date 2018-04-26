Show More Results

Apple's iTunes software comes to the Windows Store

The odd match makes iTunes ready for Windows 10 S Mode.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
Nearly a year after it was originally announced and several months later than planned, iTunes is finally available via the Windows Store. While functionally it's the same as installing from a regular download the way Windows users always have used the Apple software, its inclusion in the store means it will also work on PCs running Windows 10 S (soon to be S mode). It won't use any less RAM or become any more suited for modern state of media management, but at least it's there. Now, how about Google Chrome?

