MLB's virtual reality home run derby comes to PSVR and HTC Vive

In MLB Home Run Derby VR, fans can play in three recreated ballparks: Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington, DC, and Progressive Field in Cleveland. The league will also debut the game with a full virtual reality setup at 12 stadiums across the country this year, from the Arizona's Diamondback's Chase Field to the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field.

If gamers don't have a virtual reality headset, they can still play the free 2D mobile version on iOS and Android, which has an updated roster for the 2018 season with more than 50 players from the last eight years of MLB home run derbies.