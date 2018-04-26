Netflix taps Gabriel Iglesias for comedy series and stand-up specials

Netflix has ordered multiple projects from comedian Gabriel Iglesias, according to Variety. The first is a multi-cam series called Mr. Iglesias, in which Iglesias will play a high school teacher at his alma mater. The first season will consist of ten half-hour episodes.
Iglesias will also film two stand-up specials for the streaming network. The first will occur during his current world tour. The second will happen at an unspecified future date. "When I was a kid, I wanted to be either a stand-up comedian or a teacher," Iglesias said to Variety. "Thanks to Netflix for supporting both of my career aspirations."