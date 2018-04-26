Pinterest made its app more accessible to the visually impaired

Included in the changes that resulted from that work is better screen reader support, which will improve signing up, browsing and saving. Additionally, the UI now features greater color contrasts to make text more readable and outlines around active buttons and menus to make it easier to see which part of the site is currently in focus. And for those who are colorblind, color is no longer used to denote action or meaning. It's instead used only to boost legibility and aesthetics.

Pinterest says it's currently adding these new features to its iOS and web platforms. They should expand to Android sometime soon.

Images: Pinterest