Twitter's timeline will highlight news links your friends tweet

I haven't come across the behavior yet, but Twitter has confirmed its rollout to the publication, which said that it's now out for all users across iOS, Android and the web. We've also reached out to Twitter to clarify whether it's truly a public worldwide rollout or merely a limited test.

[Image credit: BuzzFeed News]

Twitter started grouping together tweets about ongoing events back when it launched "Happening Now." It only applied to sports topics in the beginning, but this new feature and the one that pushes trending tweets by news organizations to the top of your feed are probably part of its expansion.