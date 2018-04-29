Twitter sold data access to researcher in Cambridge Analytica scandal

It's not certain exactly what Kogan and GSR did with the info, although the short access window and random nature suggests that this was more about studying a general sentiment at a moment in time rather than a sustained or targeted campaign.

At first glance, this doesn't appear to be a major privacy issue. Tweets and Twitter profiles don't share much about you outside of what you wrote (even opt-in location sharing is generic), and GSR doesn't appear to have been venturing outside the official boundaries like it did with Facebook. The most immediate concern is that GSR could theoretically have correlated Facebook and Twitter data. Still, this shows just how comprehensive the data collection was.