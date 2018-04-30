Blu settles with FTC over allegations of lax user data security

Blue had contracted ADUPS for third-party apps that would come preinstalled on phones. Back in 2016, the device maker admitted that the software ended up collecting far more consumer data than it was supposed to, including text messages, real-time location data, call and text message logs, contact lists and application rosters.

While Blu assured customers that a software update would protect them from such collection, the FTC claimed that the company continued to allow it on older devices. This was so obvious that Amazon removed Blu products from its platform last fall.