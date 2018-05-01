Watch Facebook’s F8 opening keynote at 1PM ET

After a few turbulent weeks for Facebook, it's now time for the company to host its annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. And kicking off the event is none other than embattled CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who's expected to talk about a wide range of topics. That, of course, includes user data and privacy -- the thing everyone wants to know about right now, after what happened with Cambridge Analytica. But, that won't be it: Zuckerberg will likely also touch on the overall state of the business, like the present and future of Messenger, Oculus, Instagram, Whatsapp and much more. You can tune in at 10AMPT/1PM ET right here.