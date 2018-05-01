Instagram adds video chat to its stable of social features

Starting a video chat will be easy. All you have to do is tap the camera icon at the top of a Direct thread (assuming the recipient hadn't opted out of using Direct messages). The really fun thing is you can continue video chatting as long as Instagram is open; if you want to scroll your feed while you're talking, you can minimize the video and keep using the app as you normally would.

It's an interesting move for Instagram, to be sure. While social networks are all about connecting people, video chatting brings another, more personal level to Instagram. It's clear that the app is looking to be the place you go to in order to connect with new and old friends alike for a younger generation, whether publicly or privately, and is introducing new features with that in mind.

