Two 'Mega Man' classics will be re-released on cartridge

Both SNES and NES carts come in 'Mega Man' blue options.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Fans of Mega Man are being spoilt rotten at the moment. The game's 30th anniversary has seen a slew of announcements, including the forthcoming arrival of Mega Man 11 and two new Mega Man Legacy Collection compilations. Now Capcom and iam8bit are upping the ante with the release of limited edition cartridges for Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X.

Each cartridge costs $100 is available in one of two colours, opaque light blue or translucent glow-in-the-dark blue (although which you'll get is a surprise). They're not just collector's items either, as both are fully playable. Pre-order on iam8bit.com now for shipping in September, but be quick, each game is restricted to a run of just 8,500 units.

