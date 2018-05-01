Oculus Go standalone VR headset is now available for $199

The experience won't be as advanced as what you'd get on the Rift (which has dual Touch controllers, more freedom of movement and access to a powerful PC), but there's an obvious appeal here: the Go is self-contained, wire-free and considerably more affordable. You can use it even if you don't have a PC, a console or a higher-end smartphone. And that could make this the most accessible headset to date. If all you want to do is watch TV in VR or play some basic VR games, you don't need to invest in secondary equipment or string cables across the room to get fully immersed.

