Bullet hell shooter 'Ikaruga' comes to Switch on May 29th

Back when it was originally released, Ikaruga was lauded for the strategy that went into playing it. Players could change the color of their clothing to match the bullets being shot at them; if the colors matched, they would absorb the hit. But just one hit from an opposite-colored bullet would destroy your ship.

The Switch version of Ikaruga can be played horizontally or vertically for a more arcade-like experience. The game will feature three difficulty settings and two modes, Arcade and Prototype, the latter of which limits your ammo to the number of bullets you've absorbed. The game also allows for a second player to join in co-op mode. You can see a trailer for the game below.