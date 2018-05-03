Adobe offers schools Creative Cloud licenses for $5/year

Adobe already offers Spark for Education, a set of storytelling apps for K-12 and higher education for free. Creative Cloud for K-12 can be implemented in a way to comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and can also be set up with a single sign-on so teachers and students can use whatever school ID they already have to connect to Creative Cloud. The advantage of having a cloud-based version of Photoshop, for example, is that it lets students sign into the app from anywhere and any device, including tablets or phones at home. That will let them work on projects outside of computer labs, which can lead to better educational outcomes. Adobe is also planning to provide more professional development to teachers via a partnership with Edcamp; if teachers know the apps, they can better help empower their students.