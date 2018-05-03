Amazon and Jay-Z's Roc Nation team up for Meek Mill docu-series

The documentary series will focus specifically on the incarceration of rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams. Meek Mill served five months for violating his probation and was released from jail last month. His offense? Popping a wheelie in an Instagram video while failing to wear a helmet. The series will look at Meek Mill's personal battle for justice, as well as the higher rates of incarceration of people of color in the US.

"I'm grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series," Meek Mill said to Variety. "Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform."