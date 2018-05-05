Wander 'Burning Man' in VR with help from the Smithsonian

As part of the "No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man" installation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Renwick Gallery in Washington DC, patrons will be able to don VR headsets and visit the Black Rock Desert in Android Jones Deep Playa Experience. Back in the real world, visitors will be able to view everything from sculptures and art to costumes and jewelry that came from the festival. All without getting caked in the desert's infamous dust. The exhibit runs through January 21st, 2019.