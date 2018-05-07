Show More Results
Watch Microsoft's Build 2018 keynote at 11:30AM ET

JBL's next soundbar doubles as an Android TV box

And it can all be controlled with Google Assistant.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
44m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
JBL

JBL and Google announced a new soundbar that gives users voice control over a number of features and devices via the Google Assistant. When you plug the JBL Link Bar into your TV, for example, you can then say "Hey Google" and ask it to play whatever TV show, movie or YouTube content you want to watch or listen to. It can even be used to control your smart home devices or play music. The JBL Link Bar features seamless HDMI input switching and the Google Assistant can also be used when the TV is off.

Google and JBL have teamed up before. Earlier this year they announced the JBL Link View -- a Google-powered smart display. JBL also added the Google Assistant to some of its Everest wireless headphone models and its Link line of speakers. Google brought its Assistant to Android TV devices last year.

Google says that the JBL Link Bar will be available in stores later this fall.

