JBL's next soundbar doubles as an Android TV box

Google and JBL have teamed up before. Earlier this year they announced the JBL Link View -- a Google-powered smart display. JBL also added the Google Assistant to some of its Everest wireless headphone models and its Link line of speakers. Google brought its Assistant to Android TV devices last year.

Google says that the JBL Link Bar will be available in stores later this fall.

