Microsoft taps mixed reality for better collaboration and user support

Microsoft Remote Assist is a HoloLens app that will allow customers to collaborate securely using heads-up, hands-free video calls from their own separate computers. Users will have the ability to share images and mixed reality annotations, as well as live stream and video capture. Customers can also share what they're seeing with experts on their Microsoft Teams contact list -- this allows them to continue to work problems on their end while demonstrating what they're dealing with to an expert.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Layout allows users to design spaces in mixed reality, using real-world scale. They can import 3D models in order to create room layouts. Users can experience these designs in VR or as high-quality holograms and collaborate in order to edit these designs and see the results in real time. It allows for customers to see ideas in the proper context.

