Instagram users can buy movie tickets without leaving the app

Today, Fandango announced that people can purchase movie tickets through Instagram, thanks to a "Buy Tickets" button on Fandango's Instagram profile. Additionally, a "Shop" button will allow users to look at movie merchandise and posters directly from Instagram. Clicking "Buy Tickets" opens up the Fandango home page within Instagram, which allows you to buy tickets for upcoming movies without leaving the app
Instagram has been introducing native shopping, payments and appointment booking over the past year, so it's not a surprise Fandango would take advantage of these features. It's one of the first to do so. It will be interesting to see how many people take advantage of being able to buy movie tickets directly from Instagram.