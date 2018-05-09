Amazon's Experience Centers let you try out Alexa in a home setting

Amazon employees are available at each home and customers can try out controlling a number of smart home devices -- such as thermostats, front door cameras, TVs, lights and shades -- with Alexa. They can also try their hand at using Alexa routines, accessing Prime Music and Prime shows, scheduling auto-deliveries and using Amazon Dash Buttons. Those who want a more one-on-one experience can book an Amazon Expert Home Assessment for $49 and an Amazon employee will come to your home, assess your WiFi, come up with a customized plan and help you order products and services. You can book another appointment to have an employee help you set everything up once it arrives.

Amazon Experience Centers are currently located in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. You can see where they are and when they're open here. Amazon says it will expand the centers into more cities soon.