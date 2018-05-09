Google makes it easy to create your own VR tours

Once you've created your tour, you can then publish it to Google's 3D content library Poly. From there, anyone can check it out in their browser or with Google Cardboard and users can even embed the video into any website. Google says users will also be able to import their tours into Expeditions later this year.

Google is highlighting how Tour Creator can be used in classrooms -- and you can see how one school used it in the video above -- but anyone can use the tool. You can check it out here.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!