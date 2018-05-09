There’s no limit to the connected sex toys you can build at home

Blackout Goggles
What: A pair of active-shutter 3D goggles tweaked so the display can be opaque or translucent on demand. Can be used as a way of remotely robbing someone of their sight for short periods, or potentially for longer during sensory deprivation play.
Why: "We're still working on that," explained Kirsty, gesturing at one of the most recent projects, and the least-finished. Gary said he was inspired by an advert for an LCD screen that you could make opaque. After learning that 3D glasses could do the same job, he bought some and began wiring one up to an Arduino. A Bluetooth radio connects to an Android app, which acts as the remote control.
Electric Cuddles
What: Much like the Shocky Clamps, this repurposes a canine shock collar for the genitals, specifically Gary's. A 3D-printed enclosure bolts around the testicles, with electrodes poking into the scrotum. The remote control can then be used to activate the pain on the dominant's whim.
Why: "I built the bollock shocke... Electric Cuddles, really, to let Kirsty have some payback on me," said Gary. He designed it as a 3D-printed enclosure to ensure that it wasn't easily removed, making it more like a chastity device than a cock ring. "You have no access to them," he added, "they're taken away from you, and they're not yours anymore."
Gary's plan is that, eventually, all the designs for these toys will be available on Thingverse for others to build. "Right now, the issue is that everything needs a little explanation," he said, since the designs aren't clear enough to be easily replicated by third parties. The risk is that amateurs would attempt to build their own, and without his knowledge, find that it doesn't work.
In the future, he wants to make designs that can be easily customizable, so people can adapt them to their own needs. He has already been engaged in lengthy chats with like-minded product designers who have advised him on ways to improve his own hardware, too. "It's a fun learning experience," he added.
Oh, and if you're wondering why all of the toys are pink, it's because Kirsty hates the color.