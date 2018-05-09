There’s no limit to the connected sex toys you can build at home

No-Touch Cuffs

What: The No-Touch Cuffs are a pair of slightly oversized handcuffs that are clamped around the submissive's wrists. The twist is that there are metal contacts on the outer ring that will activate a punishment device if touched. Consequently, the sub needs to hold their arms in the middle of the ring, like a kinky version of Operation. It uses a series of capacitive sensors wired up to an Arduino and a wireless transmitter that can activate other devices in the collection, whether it's the clamps, the pump or something else.

Why: "Just another predicament toy, really," said Gary. "It's going to be horrific to stay in position, but it helps me achieve my goal of taking her focus away from everyday life." Kirsty agrees, saying that they "play on her weaknesses," because she "has no ability to stay still."

The Shocky Maze

What: The ball maze has been reinvented as a BDSM device with the addition of an Arduino kit and a wireless transmitter. There are two end-points, at opposite sides of the maze, each holding a pair of metal contacts. When the light (indicating which end the ball needs to be in) activates, the submissive -- who has been clamped into the maze -- has fifteen seconds to get the ball to its destination. If they do, they complete the circuit and reset the timer. If they fail, then the punishment tools are activated.

Why: Kirsty explained that the device was conceived because she was "easily distracted" and so needed something to focus her attention. Gary added that the main focus of the maze is "to not give you a break, but have you constantly focused on what is going on." The system is powered by exactly the same Arduino setup as in the No-Touch Cuffs, albeit with a different twist.

iPad Gag

What: More lo-fi than many of the other toys, the iPad gag is fairly self-explanatory from the name. A ball gag with a wraparound mount sits in the submissive's mouth, holding an iPad Air 2 in front of their face. As Kirsty explains, "dribbling is inevitable."

Why: "Who doesn't love a bit of objectification," said Gary, "and it was just a fun thing to make her stand still because she doesn't like it." The device was inspired by the late Jeff Gord, a British forniphilia practitioner who ran House of Gord in the US until his death in 2013. He added that using the iPad in front of Kirsty's face makes the whole thing a little more humiliating.